South Korean, U.S. Shipbuilders Deepen Ties

The quest to rebuild U.S. shipbuilding capability quickly is premised on partnering with existing shipbuilding powers outside of China, with several recent announcements today solidifying the connection between the two allies.

Four separate partnerships were recently announced, three today, underscoring a growing bilateral effort to rebuild America's maritime industrial base through investments in shipbuilding capacity, workforce development and advanced manufacturing technologies.

The announcements, made in conjunction with the launch of the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Partnership Center (KUSPC) in Washington, D.C., reflect increasing collaboration between the two allied nations as the U.S. seeks to revitalize domestic shipbuilding and strengthen its maritime supply chain.

ABS joined leading Korean and U.S. research institutions in signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance technical innovation and collaboration across the shipbuilding and maritime sectors as part of the opening of the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Partnership Center (KUSPC) . The Korea Research Institute of Ships and Ocean Engineering (KRISO) , the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology (KIAT ) and Texas A&M University (TAMU) joined ABS in the MOU, which establishes a framework for cooperation in next-generation technologies, joint research, knowledge exchange and industry-academia collaboration. The KUSPC is designed to serve as a hub for bilateral cooperation connecting industry, academia and research institutions to advance shared innovation priorities. “Strengthening the connection between leading institutions in Korea and the United States is an important step in advancing the next generation of shipbuilding and maritime technology. Innovation succeeds when research, industry insight and practical application come together. By bringing together world-class partners across research and technology, this initiative creates a strong foundation for collaboration that can support safer, smarter shipbuilding in both countries,” said John McDonald, ABS Chairman and CEO .

joined leading Korean and U.S. research institutions in signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance technical innovation and collaboration across the shipbuilding and maritime sectors as part of the opening of the . The , the and joined ABS in the MOU, which establishes a framework for cooperation in next-generation technologies, joint research, knowledge exchange and industry-academia collaboration. The KUSPC is designed to serve as a hub for bilateral cooperation connecting industry, academia and research institutions to advance shared innovation priorities. “Strengthening the connection between leading institutions in Korea and the United States is an important step in advancing the next generation of shipbuilding and maritime technology. Innovation succeeds when research, industry insight and practical application come together. By bringing together world-class partners across research and technology, this initiative creates a strong foundation for collaboration that can support safer, smarter shipbuilding in both countries,” said . HD Hyundai signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Kiewit Offshore Services (KOS) late last week to pursue commercial and government shipbuilding opportunities in the U.S.. The agreement combines HD Hyundai's experience in ship design, advanced manufacturing and procurement with Kiewit's Gulf Coast fabrication and engineering capabilities. Initial areas of cooperation include fabrication of ship blocks and modules, with the companies also exploring opportunities involving floating offshore assets.

"This collaboration is designed to strengthen U.S. shipbuilding capabilities and reinvigorate the nation's maritime industrial base," the companies said, emphasizing expanded domestic manufacturing capacity and stronger supply chain resilience.

signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with late last week to pursue commercial and government shipbuilding opportunities in the U.S.. The agreement combines HD Hyundai's experience in ship design, advanced manufacturing and procurement with Kiewit's Gulf Coast fabrication and engineering capabilities. Initial areas of cooperation include fabrication of ship blocks and modules, with the companies also exploring opportunities involving floating offshore assets. "This collaboration is designed to strengthen U.S. shipbuilding capabilities and reinvigorate the nation's maritime industrial base," the companies said, emphasizing expanded domestic manufacturing capacity and stronger supply chain resilience. Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) unveiled two separate U.S. partnerships focused on workforce development and next-generation shipbuilding technologies. The first, with Vigor Marine Group , calls for the joint development of an advanced maritime training center in the Pacific Northwest. The facility will focus on maritime trades, workforce development and emerging shipbuilding technologies, addressing one of the industry's most pressing challenges: recruiting and training skilled labor. The companies will jointly develop curriculum, infrastructure and educational partnerships as part of a broader strategy to strengthen America's shipyard workforce. SHI also announced a strategic partnership with autonomous vessel developer Saronic aimed at accelerating the development of autonomy-capable ships and AI-enabled production technologies. The agreement combines Saronic's expertise in autonomous surface vessels and scalable manufacturing with SHI's experience in high-volume commercial shipbuilding and production automation.

Beyond vessel development, the companies will explore robotics-based manufacturing processes and digital shipyard technologies to increase U.S. production capacity. The partnership complements Saronic's recent investments in new U.S. shipbuilding infrastructure, including its planned $3B Port Alpha shipyard in Brownsville, Texas , and expansion of its Franklin, Louisiana, facility.

unveiled two separate U.S. partnerships focused on workforce development and next-generation shipbuilding technologies.

Collectively, the three announcements highlight a coordinated strategy to strengthen the U.S. maritime sector through international collaboration. Rather than simply transferring shipbuilding know-how, the partnerships target three critical pillars identified by policymakers as essential to restoring U.S. maritime competitiveness: expanding production capacity, developing a skilled workforce, and accelerating adoption of advanced manufacturing andautonomous technologies.



