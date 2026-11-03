Speedcast, a connectivity, IT services and edge intelligence provider for remote operations, announced that it has completed the sale of its teleport infrastructure business to SatPort Infrastructure, a carrier-neutral ground infrastructure platform provider backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of global investment firm EQT.

This transaction streamlines Speedcast’s operations through a more asset-light model, giving the business added flexibility to respond to customer needs while sharpening the company’s strategic focus and prioritization of resources toward its core objectives, including development and enhancements of its SIGMA intelligent edge network management platform. With LEO constellations and edge computing opening new possibilities for remote operations, demand is growing to pair LEO services with SIGMA as a fully managed, future-proof connectivity solution. SIGMA is built to keep pace, enabling streamlined rollouts to tens of thousands of edge devices and automation at scale.

The transaction includes 12 teleport facilities located across 11 countries and five continents, along with terrestrial infrastructure and the experienced teams that operate them. Under SatPort’s ownership, the teleport assets will continue to support Speedcast’s managed connectivity solutions operations that the company delivers to customers under a new long-term, ground infrastructure-as-a-service agreement between Speedcast and SatPort.

Speedcast’s core connectivity and managed services business continues to operate under private equity ownership by Centerbridge Partners, L.P., which acquired the company in March 2021.

Guggenheim Securities served as financial advisor to Speedcast and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor. Deutsche Bank served as financial advisor to EQT Infrastructure, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison served as legal advisor.