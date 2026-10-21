Speedcast Delivers Connectivity Services to Wallenius Wilhelmsen RoRo Vessels

Speedcast, a global communications and IT services provider and Tier 1 Starlink Enterprise Account leader, and Soya IT Marine Solutions have completed the deployment of upgraded digital connectivity solutions on 41 roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels for global shipping and logistics company, Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

As part of a connectivity transformation program delivered by Soya IT Marine Solutions for the customer, Speedcast is delivering a global WAN, Starlink and Eutelsat OneWeb dual-LEO solutions, Iridium Certus and LTE-based back-up service across the RoRo fleet. The integration of these hybrid solutions brings ultra-high-bandwidth connectivity and a new level of digital enablement to Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s enterprise and crew communications.

Beyond enhanced operational connection, the fleet now has managed access to enterprise software on the bridge, while crew members can enjoy improved streaming and social media applications during off hours.

Connectivity upgrades were conducted entirely remotely, made possible by the close collaboration between the two companies. Soya provides technical and operational support for Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s fleet, and in partnership with Speedcast’s Project Management teams, the deployment was completed with remote support for commissioning.