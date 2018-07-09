Spliethoff Group Prepares for 2020 Sulphur Cap

On June 26, Spliethoff’s MV Floragracht left the BLRT shipyard in Klaipeda, Lithuania, where she was outfitted with an exhaust gas cleaning system (scrubber).

The Dutch ship owner said Floragracht is the 24th vessel owned by the Spliethoff Group to be outfitted with a scrubber in preparation for the global 0.5 percent sulphur cap which comes into force in 2020.

In 2012, Spliethoff Group subsidiary Transfennica started by outfitting their six Con-Ro vessels with scrubbers. In 2014 and 2015, Spliethoff’s 14 S-type vessels followed and at the same time sister-company Wijnne Barends fitted scrubbers in three of their C-type vessels. In the coming period scrubbers will be installed on 30 more vessels of Spliethoff, BigLift Shipping and Sevenstar Yacht Transport

“Thanks to scrubbers and with the support of our customers, Spliethoff Group will lower the impact of shipping on the environment and at the same time cope in a cost-efficient way with the cost increase caused by the stricter sulphur regulations,” says Arne Hubregtse, technical director of Spliethoff Group. “As a member of the Trident Alliance, we hope authorities will show the same commitment by enforcing the sulphur rules.”