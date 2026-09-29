SSE Picks Montrose Port for 1.4GW Scottish Offshore Wind Farm Ops Base

SSE has selected Montrose Port as the preferred operations and maintenance base for its planned 1.4 GW Berwick Bank B offshore wind farm off Scotland, a move expected to create 100 full-time jobs.

The new operational hub will be located at Montrose Port's South Harbour, with technicians and engineers responsible for the day-to-day operation of the wind farm over its expected life of more than 35 years.

Around 30 additional jobs will be supported during construction of the base, which will involve redeveloping Montrose Port Authority's existing offices.

Berwick Bank B, located in the outer Firth of Forth around 38 km off Scotland's east coast, forms part of SSE's wider 4.1 GW Berwick Bank offshore wind project.

The 1.4 GW phase secured a 20-year contract in January under the UK government's Contracts for Difference Allocation Round 7. SSE is progressing the project towards a final investment decision expected next year.

“Our decision to choose Montrose as the preferred operations base for Berwick Bank B and create 100 new jobs reflects the strength of the port, its people and the local supply chain. SSE has built a strong relationship with Montrose Port over many years, and this latest long-term investment will help support the port's continued development as a leading offshore wind hub.

“This is clear evidence of the potential for the clean energy transition to drive skilled job creation and economic opportunity for communities up and down the country,” SSE Renewables Director of Offshore Wind Operations Stuart Hood said.

Montrose Port already serves as the operations base for SSE's Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm.

The number of Berwick Bank-related jobs at Montrose could rise to almost 300 full-time operational roles if the project's A and C phases secure support in future Contracts for Difference auctions and reach final investment decisions.

If all three phases are developed, Berwick Bank would have capacity of up to 4.1 GW and is expected to generate around 18 TWh of electricity annually.