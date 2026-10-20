SSE Picks Seaway7 for Berwick Bank B Offshore Wind Foundations and Cables

SSE Renewables has selected Subsea7's Seaway7 as preferred supplier for offshore wind turbine foundations and subsea inter-array cables at its 1.4 GW Berwick Bank B offshore wind project in Scotland, under an agreement expected to support 465 UK jobs.

The preferred supplier agreement covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of approximately 90 fixed-bottom turbine foundations, as well as the design, supply and installation of inter-array cables.

The project is planned for the outer Firth of Forth, approximately 38 kilometers off the Scottish Borders coastline, with water depths averaging 52 meters and reaching up to 59.7 meters.

According to SSE, Berwick Bank B would become the world's deepest fixed-bottom offshore wind farm upon completion.

Seaway7 plans to deploy three installation vessels for the offshore campaign: Seaway Alfa Lift, Seaway Strashnov and Seaway Phoenix.

The appointment remains subject to a final contract award and a final investment decision (FID) by SSE, expected in late 2027.

If approved, preparatory offshore construction work could begin in 2028, with foundation and inter-array cable installation scheduled to start in 2029 and finish in 2031.

The agreement is expected to support 465 jobs across the UK, including 400 in Scotland. These comprise approximately 160 direct roles at Seaway7, 105 indirect jobs in the UK supply chain and a further 200 direct and indirect positions associated with foundation marshalling activities at a Scottish port yet to be announced.

"We are proud to have been selected by SSE Renewables as the preferred supplier for Berwick Bank B and to continue a relationship that has successfully delivered major offshore wind projects including Beatrice, Seagreen and Dogger Bank. This agreement reflects the benefits of our early engagement, strong collaboration between our organisations and the expertise of our teams in delivering the optimum solution for this complex offshore wind development,” said Lloyd Duthie, CEO of Seaway7.

The companies have previously worked together on the Beatrice and Seagreen offshore wind farms under EPCI contracts, while Seaway7 is also carrying out turbine installation work at Dogger Bank.

Berwick Bank B forms part of SSE's wider 4.1 GW Berwick Bank Offshore Wind Farm, which received consent in July 2025.

The 1.4 GW Berwick Bank B development secured a 20-year Contract for Difference (CfD) in January 2026 through the UK government's Allocation Round 7.

SSE said its commitments for Berwick Bank B have so far created or supported around 600 jobs across the UK, including more than 500 in Scotland.