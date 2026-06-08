SSI Integrates Third-Party Ship Models Into Its Software

SSI, a leader in software, services, and expertise for the business of shipbuilding, is helping shipyards build and convert assets more efficiently with integration of third-party ship models into its software platform.

Shipyards can choose whether to import ship models created in third party software into SSI’s Product Lifecycle Management suite or into SSI’s ShipConstructor CAD solution depending on the level of complexity required for each project.

Shipyards looking to build series of ships based on existing designs that require only minor modification can manage their projects directly in PLM and focus on process efficiency with data that feeds downstream systems.

Users can make a direct import into PLM to compare revisions or manage, track, and collaborate on changes to equipment or workflows, regardless of the package originally used to create the model.

When projects require design and production modification, like changing structure, systems, or functionality, the existing data can be brought into ShipConstructor to execute the change.

SSI can simplify repair and upgrade programs on older existing vessels, whether they were created with 2D drawings or a 3D model created in a third-party software tool.

Shipyards undertaking conversion or retrofit projects for energy efficiency or other enhancements can make the required engineering changes without needing to reconstruct the original model and then manage the project in PLM.