St. Johns Ship Building Names Ken Gentle VP of Repair

Palatka, Fla. shipbuilder St. Johns Ship Building on Tuesday announced it has appointed Ken Gentle to the position of vice president of repair.

Gentle, who brings to the role more than 40 years of experience in marine repair, will lead the shipyard's production and project management teams who are tasked with repairing various types of vessels in both steel and aluminum.

“Kenneth comes to us with over four decades of industry experience and will head our diversified customer base of repair projects to include our own dry dock which will be mechanically upgraded and refitted to improve haul out capability. This assignment will allow us to utilize his industry knowledge and expertise to ensure success of our restructured repair program.” Jeff Bukoski, President of St. Johns Ship Building.

St. Johns both builds and repairs a variety of steel and aluminum vessels, including ferries, tugs, deck and tank barges, landing crafts and general cargo vessels. It is also one of a handful of U.S. shipyards currently building vessels to support and service offshore wind farms.