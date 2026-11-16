Star International and LALIZAS UK have been awarded a contract to supply lifejackets to the Royal Navy, following a procurement, evaluation and testing process.

The award follows a two-and-a-half-year program, during which BAE Systems, as the prime supplier, selected Star International in partnership with LALIZAS UK as the contract partners for the provision of lifesaving equipment.

The program involved the assessment and selection of LALIZAS lifejackets for a wide range of Royal Navy applications. This includes commercially available models for use in training and water-activity centres, as well as bespoke lifejacket solutions designed to meet the requirements of personnel serving aboard Royal Navy vessels.

Star International and LALIZAS UK specialists also worked closely with Royal Navy personnel, providing product familiarization and training to support the use of the selected equipment.