Start-ups@SMM Bring Fresh Ideas to SMM 2026

SMM is launching Start-ups@SMM, an opportunity for young companies and their developments to take the stage. From September 1-4, international founders will demonstrate in Hamburg how new technologies are transforming the maritime industry.

A total of 19 young companies are taking part in Start-ups@SMM, from Germany, across Europe, Canada and Asia. Their technologies focus on artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous systems, digital analytics as well as technologies for greater energy efficiency and sustainability.

The start-ups are located in two joint exhibition areas in Halls A3 and B6. The Start-up Route guides visitors directly to the participating companies across both exhibition areas.

Young technology companies are also represented in the Naval Hall (Hall B8), the dedicated exhibition area for Maritime Security & Defence.

The highlight of the program is the Maritime Start-up Day & Night on Wednesday, September 2, organized together with Maritime Startups Germany e.V. During the event, participating companies will present their innovations in short pitches before an expert jury and the SMM audience. The winning presentation will be honored as the "Best Maritime Start-up 2026" during the SMM Maritime Start-up Night. The evening networking event, held at Karoline, directly next to the exhibition grounds, will bring together start-ups, industry representatives, investors and media over food, drinks and live music. Tickets are available via the SMM ticket shop: SMM | Tickets & invitations - SMM

Learn more about SMM 2026 with Uli Selbach, Vice President Exhibitions Maritime & Energy, Hamburg Messe.