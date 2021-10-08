Steel Cut for Finnlines’ New RoPax

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Weihai, China has cut first steel for Finncanopus, the second of two Superstar ro-pax vessels ordered by Finnlines.

Construction of the series' first vessel, Finnsirius, started earlier this year, and keel-laying is scheduled to take place in April 2022. So-called mock-ups have been built of cabins, as well as public spaces, to check and test the quality and fine-tune details.

Freight drivers, who are frequent travelers on the Finland–Sweden line, will appreciate their own lounge, sauna and laundry.

When the new Superstar vessels enter service, the number of passengers will double, with more cabin categories than on Finnlines’ other ro-pax vessels. Passengers will have access to several restaurants, lounges, cafés, a spa, gym and duty-free shop.

Finnlines is in the process of implementing its EUR 500-million eco-efficient newbuilding program, which consists of three hybrid ro-ro vessels and two ro-pax vessels. The first ro-ro vessel is scheduled to be delivered this autumn and the following two in early 2022, whereas the deliveries of the ro-pax vessels are planned to take place in 2023.

“We are pleased to note that despite the long-lasting pandemic, our newbuilding program has proceeded as scheduled. We will be proud to introduce the next-generation ro-pax vessels, which have capacity for around 5,200 meters of rolling cargo and can accommodate 1,100 passengers. At the same time, the vessels will offer a comfortable and sustainable way to travel,” says Emanuele Grimaldi, CEO of Finnlines.

Finncanopus

Type of vessel: Ro-ro passenger

Scheduled delivery: 2023

Ice class: 1 A Super

Length, overall: 235 m

Gross tonnage: 68,460

Deadweight: 11,500

Lane meters: 5,200

Passengers: 1,100

Passenger cabins: 323

Route: Finland–Sweden (Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär)

Emissions reduction solutions

•Shore power connection

•Exhaust gas abatement

•Waste heat recovery

•Battery pack

•Air lubrication

•Auto-mooring

•Ballast water treatment system