Steelworker Union Reaches Labor Deal at Newport News Shipbuilding

Steelworker union members at Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division have voted in favor of a new labor contract, HII announced on Tuesday.

After rejecting an initial agreement in November 2021, United Steelworkers Local 8888 agreed on a new deal that took effect Monday and will run through February 7, 2027.

The agreement contains over $22,000 in new money based on a 40-hour week. It also features a first-time $2,000 Essential Pay bonus; a new Domestic Partner benefit; an additional 8 hours of annual leave, and a monthly boost to the pension payment to future retirees, according to the union, whch represents more than 10,000 workers at the Newport News, Va. shipyard.

Local 8888 president Charles Spivey said, "Our members have spoken—decisively. They have ratified a contract that broke new ground and enhanced gains from previous negotiations. Now it's time to move this union forward, understanding that a good contract is no better than the members who know what it says and what it means."

“We worked diligently with our union partners to reach a fair agreement, and are pleased that the new contract continues to provide the pay and benefits that our union employees expect,” said Susan Jacobs Newport News’ vice president of human resources and administration. “This offer maintains our competitiveness in the shipbuilding industry and our flexibility to respond to our Navy customer’s needs. I applaud the efforts of all those involved in reaching this agreement and am pleased we continued our Navy shipbuilding requirements throughout the process.”