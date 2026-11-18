Steer has completed the acquisition of Mercator International, a specialist ports, maritime and freight consultancy, as it continues to expand its international advisory business.

Headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, Mercator provides strategic, commercial and transaction advice to investors, port authorities, terminal operators, ocean carriers and logistics businesses. Led by Steve Rothberg, Mike Petro and Derik Andreoli, the firm has completed more than 150 commercial due diligence projects and advised over 40 investors and financial institutions on transactions worldwide since its founding in 2000.

Mercator is Steer’s fourth acquisition since 2021, alongside Fourth Economy in the US and Amberside Advisors and Evolution Infrastructure in the UK.

Mercator becomes part of Steer’s North America division, led by Herb Higginbotham, and will continue to operate under the Mercator name, with complete continuity for its clients and current projects. The combination brings Mercator’s commercial and operational expertise together with Steer’s wider transportation and infrastructure capabilities, including rail, freight, infrastructure planning and investment advisory.

Mercator’s experience includes advising the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma on the formation of the Northwest Seaport Alliance, the Quebec Port Authority on a new container terminal, and the consortium led by Macquarie on its acquisition of Long Beach Container Terminal.

Mercator will work closely with Steer’s ports and maritime practice, led by Alberto Preti in Italy and Steve Wray in the UK. Coming after Wray’s appointment from Infrata earlier this year, the acquisition reflects Steer’s continued commitment to the sector as it builds its share of the global infrastructure transactions market.