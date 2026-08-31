Steerprop Provides Contra-Rotating Propeller in First Yacht Project

A yacht being built for a private owner will be the first ever vessel to be equipped with Steerprop’s smallest contra-rotating propeller (CRP) azimuth propulsors to date. The order marks Steerprop’s first yacht project.

The yacht will be fitted with two 700 kW Steerprop SP 8 CRP propulsors, which deliver outstanding thrust relative to power input. This efficiency enables the installation of smaller propulsor units than would be needed for single-propeller systems in order to generate the same thrust, making them well suited to space-constrained applications such as yachts.

An undisclosed yard will build the yacht for a private owner. Steerprop worked closely with the yachtbuilder to develop a propulsion solution that meets the owner’s performance requirements while offering strong lifecycle value.

Steerprop CRP propulsors of larger dimensions have been used in demanding Arctic and offshore applications for more than two decades. Steerprop’s design and engineering expertise means that it has been able to scale down the design, opening up the benefits of CRP to a range of applications including tugboats, river cruise vessels and ferries as well as leisure yachts.

Steerprop’s CRP has a unique pedigree in the azimuthing propulsor market, with the first unit sold 25 years ago for the river cruise vessel River Aria.