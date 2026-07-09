Steerprop Receives Propulsor Order for Third Med Marine Tugboat

Finnish marine propulsion company Steerprop remains as a supplier for a series of tugboats being built by Turkish shipyard group Med Marine, securing a repeat order for two Steerprop SP 175 T propulsors for the third vessel in the series.

The contract follows a similar scope of delivery for the first two vessels, which entered service in 2024 and were the first to deploy Steerprop’s T-series propulsors tailored for the tugboat market. The propulsors will be installed on a Rascal 2100-Z series harbor tug designed by Robert Allan Ltd., with the operator yet to be confirmed.

The propulsors can adapt to different configurations and operating profiles with mechanical, hybrid or electric prime movers, while maximizing available bollard pull. The two propulsion units for the new vessel will feature 1.80m propellers with nozzles and deliver 1,080 kW of thrust each, providing a total bollard pull of 35 tons. The sizing and powering of the units resulted from close collaboration between Robert Allan Ltd., Med Marine and Steerprop.

The scope of supply also includes wheelhouse controls, like Steerprop’s lever system. The propulsion units and control systems are scheduled for delivery in February 2027.