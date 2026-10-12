Steerprop Secures Propulsion Contract for Danish Multi-Role Environmental Vessels

Finnish marine propulsion provider Steerprop has secured a contract with Hvide Sande Shipyard to supply complete propulsion packages for three Multi-Role Environmental Vessels being built for the Royal Danish Navy.

The vessels have been commissioned by the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation and are being built by Orlogsskibe Danmark, a Danish consortium comprising OSK Design, Karstensens Skibsværft and Hvide Sande Shipyard. The hulls are under construction at Karstensens Skibsværft's yard in Gdańsk, Poland, before being transferred to Hvide Sande Shipyard in Denmark for final outfitting, commissioning and sea trials. Steerprop's contract is with Hvide Sande Shipyard.

Each vessel will be equipped with two Steerprop Contra-Rotating Propeller (CRP) azimuth propulsors, each rated at 1,400 kW, with Steerprop also delivering the thrusters’ permanent-magnet motors. The full Steerprop scope of supply also includes third-party tunnel thrusters, bridge control systems and the complete propulsion control system, providing an integrated propulsion package designed to support the vessels' DNV Ice Class 1C requirements. Steerprop will also supply bridge controls and the propulsion control system, compliant with DNV's SP2 cyber security requirements.

Steerprop's Contra-Rotating Propeller technology uses two propellers rotating in opposite directions on a single shaft, increasing net thrust by 10–17% compared with conventionally powered single-propeller systems. In demanding ice conditions, the design has demonstrated approximately 10% lower ice resistance, up to 50% higher speed in brash ice and significantly faster ridge penetration, enabling vessels to maintain operational capability in challenging environments while improving overall efficiency.

Construction of the first vessel is already underway at Karstensens Skibsværft's yard in Gdańsk. Steerprop will begin deliveries of the propulsion packages in March 2027, with final outfitting taking place at Hvide Sande Shipyard in Denmark. The first vessel is expected to enter service in 2029.