Steiner Shipyard to Build New Vessel for Maine State Ferry Service

Bayou la Batre, Ala. shipbuilder Steiner Shipyard has been selected by the Maine Department of Transportation for the construction of the Matinicus Island Replacement Ferry for the Maine State Ferry Service (MSFS).

The 104-foot passenger/vehicle ferry is designed by Gilbert Associates. Once completed, the ferry will provide the Rockland-based ferry service with a brand-new vessel capable of servicing the MSFS’s longest route to Matinicus Island (23 miles). It will provide the necessary upgrade to the ferry service that transports nearly 500,000 passengers and 190,000 vehicles annually.

ECS Federal - Marine and Engineering Division will support Steiner Shipyard by providing production engineering and program management support throughout the planning, execution, and delivery phases.

Steiner Shipyard, a woman-owned small business, builds many types of new construction steel and aluminum vessels for both domestic and international customers.

MSFS, a division of MaineDOT, serves the island communities of Vinalhaven, North Haven, Islesboro, Swans Island, Frenchboro and Matinicus.