Steiner Shipyard Delivers New Ferry for Maine DOT

Bayou la Batre, Ala. shipbuilder Steiner Shipyard reports it has delivered a new ferry for the Maine Department of Transportation.

The 104-foot passenger/vehicle ferry, named Charles Norman Shay, arrived to the ferry dock in Rockland, Maine on June 7.

The newbuild was designed by Gilbert Associates with capacity to carry 149 passengers and seven cars. It will operate on the Maine State Ferry Service’s (MSFS) longest route, between Rockland and Matinicus Island (23 miles), serving as an upgrade to the ferry service that transports nearly 500,000 passengers and 190,000 vehicles annually.

The vessel is named after the Maine veteran and member of the Penobscot Nation who served as a combat medic during the D-Day invasion.