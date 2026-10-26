Stena AB to Acquire Shipping Company Color Line

The Swedish industrial Group Stena AB, owner of ferry operator Stena Line, has entered into an agreement to acquire the Norwegian shipping company Color Line, subject to regulatory approval. The transaction will bring together two companies with complementary operations in European passenger and freight transport, creating added value and benefits for both companies’ customers.

Following completion, Stena intends for Color Line to continue as a separate, independent business and brand, with local management in Norway and Norwegian-registered ships. At the same time, Stena will use its industrial expertise, reach and experience to strengthen and further develop Color Line, including in decarbonization, technology and digitalization, customer service and logistics.

The signing of the agreement will not affect sailings, bookings or ongoing customer and supplier relationships within Color Line or Stena-owned Stena Line. Both companies will continue to operate as separate, independent businesses while the transaction awaits regulatory approval.

The transaction will be structured as a share purchase agreement under which Stena AB’s wholly owned subsidiary, Stena Rederi AB acquires all shares in Color Group AS from ONS Invest II AS, which is wholly owned by Olav Nils Sunde and his family. ONS Invest II owns 100% of Color Group, which in turn owns 100% of Color Line and its subsidiaries. The parties have agreed not to disclose the value of the proposed transaction, which is subject to regulatory review. The proposed transaction is expected to be completed towards the end of Q1 or during Q2 2027.