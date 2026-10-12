Stena Bulk Registers Fourth and Fifth Vessels Under the Swedish Flag

Tanker shipping company Stena Bulk announced that Stena Imperator has been officially registered under the Swedish flag. This follows the reflagging of the Suezmax tanker Stena Superior in Shenzhen, China, last month.

These are the fourth and fifth reflaggings completed under the program Stena Bulk announced in July 2025 to bring vessels into the Swedish Register of Shipping.

Stena Imperator's reflagging was completed yesterday in San Francisco. The 49,690 dwt product and chemical tanker was built by Guangzhou Shipbuilding International (GSI) and delivered in 2017. It is the first vessel of Stena Bulk's IMOIIMAX design to join the programme.

When Stena Bulk announced the program, Sweden had no large tankers on its national ship register. The program was designed to strengthen Sweden's maritime sector and its competitiveness as a flag state, support the country's national preparedness and strategic resilience, and create opportunities for Swedish seafarers. It followed recent reforms that have made the Swedish register more competitive, including the removal of stamp duty, a competitive tonnage tax and an improved Ship Register.