Stena Futura: Methanol-Ready Freight Ferry Delivered

More than 200 guests attended the official naming ceremony of Stena Line’s newest vessel, Stena Futura, at Belfast Harbour.

The 147-mhybrid freight ferry Stena Futura is the first of two next-generation “NewMax” freight vessels purpose-built for the busy Belfast–Heysham route. The ship is methanol-ready and equipped with hybrid propulsion systems, including battery capability and shore power connectivity. These innovations will help Stena Line achieve its goal of reducing CO₂ emissions by 30% by 2030.

The naming ceremony was carried out by the ship’s Godmother, Dr Madeleine Olsson Ericksson, a member of the Olsson family, owners of Stena Line and guests included Deputy Lieutenant of the Borough of Belfast, Dr Philip McGarry, the First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly and Dr Theresa Donaldson, Chair of Belfast Harbour Commissioners.

The ceremony also marked the key milestone for the company, celebrating 30 years of Stena Line operations in Belfast since moving their services to the city in 1995.

Speaking at the event, Stena Line CEO Niclas Mårtensson said: “The naming of Stena Futura is a proud moment for Stena Line and Belfast Harbour. This vessel along with sister ship Stena Connecta represents over £100 million investment in our Irish Sea network and clearly demonstrates our ongoing commitment to meeting growing freight demand, while leading the way in sustainable shipping.”

Key Features of Stena Futura:

Length: 147 metres, Beam: 26.3 metres

Freight capacity: 2,800 lane metres – an 80% increase on current capacity

Propulsion: Dual-fuel methanol hybrid with 9 MWh battery capacity

12 weekly sailings on the Belfast–Heysham route

Future-proofed for wind-assist technology and shore power integration

Together with its sister vessel Stena Connecta, due to enter service in early 2026, Stena Futura will boost freight capacity on the Belfast–Heysham route by 40%, supporting hauliers and exporters with more efficient and environmentally responsible transport solutions.

Image courtesy Stena Line