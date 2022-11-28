Stena Line Expands Its Ireland-France Ferry Service

Stena Line announced it is increasing capacity Ireland-France route with the addition of an extra vessel starting in June 2023.

“Ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer in 2023, we will be doubling our sailing frequency and tripling our passenger capacity for tourists on our Rosslare – Cherbourg service as well significantly increasing freight capacity,” said Paul Grant, Irish Sea Trade Director at Stena Line.

“We’ve seen increased demand for more services and bigger vessels and are pleased to announce that from next June we will have 12 sailings weekly on the shortest and most frequent direct service between Ireland and France.”

The added vessel Stena Vision is due to set sail on its new route in June and brings with it space for 1,300 passengers in 485 passenger cabins. It also has space for 120 freight units (trucks or trailers), 440 cars, or a combination of both.

Stena Vision is an addition to a freight only vessel on the route, meaning a 100% increase in passenger sailings for the Swedish company. Stena Line will be the only ferry operator offering departures and arrivals in both directions on the Rosslare – Cherbourg for six days every week.

Stena Vision will come fresh from the Baltic Sea, where she is operating on the Swedish/Polish Karlskrona to Gdynia route. It will be replaced by Stena Line’s new larger E-Flexer Stena Ebba early next year. Starting next year, the Gdynia-Karlskrona route will be operated by three ferries – Stena Estelle, Stena Ebba and Stena Spirit.