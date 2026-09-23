Stena Line Orders Two Hybrid RoPax Ferries from China

Stena Line has ordered two hybrid E-Flexer RoPax ferries from China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyard for delivery in 2030, with the vessels intended for its Gothenburg-Frederikshavn route between Sweden and Denmark.

Each 214.5-metre vessel will accommodate 1,500 passengers and provide 2,750 lane metres of freight capacity across three vehicle decks, comprising one deck for passenger vehicles and two for freight.

The day ferries will use hybrid propulsion allowing operation on both conventional fuel and electricity and will be prepared for conversion to fully electric operation once the required charging infrastructure is available.

“This is a historic investment for Stena Line, giving us the opportunity to take further steps towards the sustainable modernisation of our fleet. The two new ferries will strengthen our customer offering by taking the travel experience to a new level. At the same time, we are future-proofing our own CO₂ reduction targets while preparing for the stricter environmental requirements ahead,” said Niclas Mårtensson, Stena Line CEO.

The new vessels will replace capacity currently provided on the route by Stena Danica and Stena Jutlandica, which entered service there in 1984 and 1996, respectively.

The ferries will be 27.8 metres wide and have 132 cabins for passengers and crew. Although intended primarily for the Gothenburg-Frederikshavn service, they will be capable of operating on other daytime routes in Stena Line's network.

Stena Line expects the additional freight capacity to support its planned move to a new port location in Arendal, where a rail connection will provide opportunities for increased intermodal freight operations.

The two newbuilds will become the sixth and seventh E-Flexers in Stena Line's fleet. Three currently operate on the Irish Sea and two between Sweden and Poland.

China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyard has so far built 15 E-Flexer vessels.