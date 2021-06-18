Stena Line Takes Delivery of RoPax Ferry Stena Scandica

Swedish ferry firm Stena Line has taken delivery of its RoPax ferry, Stena Scandica, the first of two Visentini vessels being lengthened and modernized by Stena RoRo at the Sedef Shipbuilding in Tuzla, Turkey.

The Stena Scandica ferry will start operating on the Stena Lines route between Nynäshamn in Sweden and Ventspils in Latvia at the beginning of July.

The conversion and lengthening of Stena Scandica (ex Stena Lagan) and sister vessel Stena Baltica (ex Stena Mersey) is managed by Stena RoRo at the Sedef Shipyard in Tuzla, Turkey.

The two vessels are lengthened with a 36-meter mid-section. After the conversion, they are 222 meters long and have a capacity of 970 passengers, 202 cabins, and 2,875 freight lane meters.

To increase the loading efficiency, the vessels are modified with drive-through capabilities on two levels.

According to the company, the vessels are fitted with several sustainable features and fuel efficiency improvements, such as hybrid scrubbers, ballast water cleaning systems, twisted leading edge rudder with costa bulb.

Stena Line CEO Niclas Mårtensson said the delivery of Stena Scandica was an important step in the company’s expansion in the Baltic Sea.

"Taking delivery of the large, modern and efficient vessel Stena Scandica is a major milestone for Stena Line and enables us to continue to grow together with our customers in the Baltic Sea. During the year we will increase capacity with 30 % on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils route, and 40 % on the Liepaja-Travemünde route”.

Stena Scandica will now travel for ten days to its new home in the Baltic Sea, where it will start service in early July on the route connecting Ventspils, Latvia, and Nynäshamn, Sweden. Stena Baltica, its sister vessel, will join Stena Scandica later this year, bringing the overall capacity increase for the route to 30 percent. Credit: Stena Line



Also, as part of the ongoing expansion in the Baltic Sea, Stena Line said it would relocate the two vessels currently sailing on Nynäshamn-Ventspils, Stena Livia and Stena Flavia, to the route between Liepaja in Latvia to Travemünde in Germany.

The vessels will increase the freight capacity on the route by 40 % and shorten the crossing time from 27 to 20 hours.

"This will enable a reliable transport service with a fixed timetable with 12 weekly departures, six in each direction. The new vessels will also offer improved onboard facilities and increase the number of cabins, making the route an attractive choice for transport and travel between the Baltic countries and Germany," the company said.