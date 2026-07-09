Stolt-Nielsen Limited Shares Q2, H1 2026 Results

Stolt-Nielsen Limited reported unaudited results for the second quarter ending May 31, 2026.

The company reported a second-quarter net profit of $51.7 million with revenue of $750.3 million, compared with a net profit of $75.2 million with revenue of $712.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. The net profit for the first half of 2026 was $99.2 million with revenue of $1,467.1 million, compared with a net profit of $226.6 million with revenue of $1,388.5 million in the first half of 2025, which included $75.2 million in one-off gains related to the step-up of equity investments in Avenir LNG Limited (Avenir LNG) and Hassel Shipping 4 (HS4).

Highlights for the second quarter of 2026, compared with the second quarter of 2025, were: