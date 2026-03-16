Stolt-Nielsen, NYK Line Form JV in Avenir LNG

Stolt-Nielsen Limited and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha announced that, through Stolt-Nielsen’s subsidiary Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd., Stolt-Nielsen has entered into a share purchase agreement to sell 50% of Avenir LNG Limited to NYK Line. Avenir LNG was founded in 2017 and has grown into a leading player in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering sector, operating a global fleet of LNG bunker vessels.

With this partnership, Stolt-Nielsen and NYK Line will expand their future small-scale LNG and LNG bunkering opportunities through the joint venture, supporting the global transition to LNG and bio-LNG for marine fuel and other industrial applications. Following a wave of dual-fuel LNG vessel orders in recent years, LNG is rapidly being adopted as a practical and scalable fuel that enables shipping to achieve emissions reductions. This new joint venture in Avenir LNG underscores the commitment of Stolt-Nielsen and NYK Line to sustainable energy solutions for the maritime industry.

“By entering into this joint venture, we are developing our long-standing partnership with NYK Line and supporting Avenir LNG’s position in small-scale LNG supply and bunkering. NYK’s experience in shipping and logistics, together with potential market opportunities arising from the continued expansion of LNG-fueled vessels, is expected to add value to Avenir LNG, its customers, and our shareholders," said

Udo Lange, CEO, Stolt-Nielsen Limited. "This transaction also reflects Stolt-Nielsen’s commitment to supporting sustainable energy solutions across global shipping supply chains by facilitating safe and reliable access to LNG fuel. I would like to thank and congratulate the Stolt-Nielsen, Avenir LNG and NYK Line teams for their contributions to this important transaction.”



“Through this new partnership, we are confident that Avenir LNG will be well positioned to meet the growing demands of the market and deliver enhanced value to the supply chain," said Hironobu Watanabe, managing executive officer, NYK Line. "We will continue to develop our partnership with Stolt‑Nielsen while advancing our initiatives in LNG and bio‑LNG bunkering, contributing to a more sustainable future for the maritime industry.”

Completion of the transaction is expected to occur in the middle of 2026, subject to customary approvals, including regulatory approvals.