StormGeo, a provider of weather intelligence and maritime technology and part of Alfa Laval’s Ocean Division, has joined forces with the China Classification Society (CCS) to help digitalize emissions data sharing and verification. The partnership is a step in StormGeo’s efforts to grow in China and better support local shipping customers.

StormGeo currently supports approximately 700 vessels on GHG emissions and vessel performance in the Chinese market and has ambitions to expand its presence in the coming years.

The partnership will allow emissions data to be shared directly, making it easier for customers using CCS’s verification services to send data from StormGeo’s solutions as part of their compliance work. Shipping companies that use StormGeo’s s-Insight platform for environmental compliance can now share their validated emissions data directly with CCS through an API. This digital link helps improve data quality and traceability throughout the verification process.

For CCS, the partnership presents a structured approach to receiving data from StormGeo’s systems, helping them better serve customers who use StormGeo’s solutions and ultimately improve the overall service delivery to shipping companies.

Before launching the API, CCS tested and evaluated the performance and security of StormGeo’s systems and products on site. StormGeo successfully met the requirements CCS sets for interface adaptation and evaluation.