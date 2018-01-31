China Seeks to Strengthen Financial Services to Maritime Sector

Related News
Germany, Norway Join HST Strike Group
Two coalition naval vessels arrived at Norfolk naval base Jan. 26 and 28, to conduct training and operations as part of the Harry S.
Contargo Rolls out New Service from Rotterdam and Basel
Contargo AG has launched a new rail shuttle service to the German town of Weil am Rhein on the Swiss border. This creates…
Samsung Heavy Sells Drilling Rig for $500 Mln
South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Monday it has agreed to sell a semi-submersible drilling rig for $500 million to an unidentified European company.
Transas A-Suite brings AI to maritime to reduce human error
Transas has launched its first package of applications built on THESIS, a unified cloud-based platform for managing operations…
Boskalis Acquires Subsea Survey Firm Gardline
Netherlands based Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. said it has acquired all shares of the U.K. based Gardline Group, a firm…
Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia sign MOU for Joint Hydrographic Survey
To demonstrate multilateral cooperation between littoral states and stakeholders to improve navigational safety in the Straits…
Alaska Requests Limits on US Offshore Drilling
Alaska Governor Bill Walker said on Tuesday he has asked U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to pare back a Trump administration…
USS Fitzgerald Arrives in Pascagoula for Repair
U.S. Navy warship USS Fitzgerald, which was damaged and nearly sunk after a fatal collision with a cargo ship in June and…
Novatek to Launch Second Yamal LNG Line in September
Russia's largest non-state natural gas producer Novatek will launch a second line at its Yamal LNG plant in September, the…
New Marine Security Recommendations for Southern Red Sea
In response to the threats arising from the conflict in Yemen, BIMCO, ICS and INTERTANKO have published interim guidance…
Regulator Okays Husky Energy to Restart SeaRose Operations
The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) has announced it has lifted the notice to suspend…
Top Maritime News
Domestic Maritime Training: In Extremis
The built-for-purpose National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) training ship comes to life. Anybody who has spent four years at a State
The U.S. Navy's Fundamental Problem
A series of mishaps at sea has prompted the U.S. Navy to examine the way it conducts business. The accidents shared some similar contributing
New Virus Found in the Ocean
Researchers from MIT and Albert Einstein College of Medicine have discovered a new type of virus that dominates water samples taken from the ocean
Sea Ice Could Disrupt Shipping in Northern China
A unit of China's State Oceanic Administration (SOA) on Friday issued a blue alert for sea ice in a key port area in the north of the country