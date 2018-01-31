Marine Link
Wednesday, January 31, 2018

China Seeks to Strengthen Financial Services to Maritime Sector

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 31, 2018

© Tom Baker / Adobe Stock

© Tom Baker / Adobe Stock

China’s central bank on Thursday issued guidelines to strengthen financial services for maritime sector development, part of China’s efforts to build the country into a maritime power.
 
China will support maritime firms to raise funds through capital markets, according to the statement jointly issued by eight government agencies, including the People’s Bank of China and State Oceanic Administration.
 
China will also accelerate development of maritime related insurance and encourage insurance funds to increase investment in the maritime sector.
 
 
Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2018 - Ship Repair & Conversion

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News