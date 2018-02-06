Marine Link
CMA CGM Strengthens EURAF 5 Service

February 6, 2018

Map: CMA CGM

 The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in maritime transport, has announced it is reinforcing its service from Europe to West Africa through a new call at Kribi (Cameroon) and shortened transit times from North Europe on its EURAF 5 service. The new service started in January 2018.

 
As a result, its EURAF 5 (Europe-West Africa) will benefit from a new port coverage on the following route:  Antwerp, Le Havre, Lisbon, Algeciras, Pointe Noire, Luanda, Kribi, Douala, Abidjan, Algeciras, Antwerp.
 
Transit times will also be shortened up to 10 days from Northern Europe to Douala with a weekly direct service. Moreover, the ports of Lobito and Namibe in Angola will be served in relay via Pointe Noire.
 
The service will benefit from a direct weekly call at Kribi. Located in Cameroon, a growing market, Kribi terminal, which is managed in partnership with the State of Cameroon by a consortium comprising CMA CGM, is a logistical hub offering the Cameroonian supply chain a modern infrastructure, adapted to the new generation of ocean vessels, and allowing all of Western Africa to redirect containers towards countries in the Sub-Region.
 
With the improvement of its service between Europe and West Africa, CMA CGM reaffirms its commitment towards this developing area.
 
