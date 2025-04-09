Strike Halts Grain Ship Traffic at Argentina's Rosario Port

Grain and agro-industrial products ships will be unable to dock or leave Argentina's Rosario agro-port hub on Thursday because of a CGT union strike against government policies, the head of the private port chamber CAPyM said.

The CGT's action, which brings together numerous unions in the country, will start at midnight on Thursday (0300 GMT), and last 24 hours.

"We will not be able to dock and moor the ships," Guillermo Wade, manager of the Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities, told Reuters, citing the strike by the Maritime Workers Union and the river navigators' union.

Ships already moored in ports will be able to load grains and their derivatives, but vessels will not be able to set sail, Wade added.

The two soybean oil plant workers' unions on Tuesday said they would also join the strike called by the CGT, which rejects the austerity measures of the government of libertarian President Javier Milei.

Argentina is the world's leading exporter of soybean oil and meal, the third-largest exporter of corn, and a major supplier of wheat.

(Reuters)