A new study commissioned by the American Great Lakes Ports Association (AGLPA) identifies opportunities to expand freight movements between the Great Lakes and U.S. inland waterways, potentially delivering millions of dollars in transportation savings while improving supply chain flexibility and making better use of existing maritime infrastructure.



Released November 17, The Great Freight Connection, prepared by transportation consultancy CPCS Transcom Inc., examines existing freight movements between the two systems and evaluates four potential trade corridors involving Port Milwaukee, Ports of Indiana–Burns Harbor and the Illinois International Port District.



The findings reveal a significant disconnect between two of America's most important freight networks.



In 2023, more than 138 million tons of cargo moved on the Great Lakes and Illinois Waterway systems, yet less than 1% of outbound Great Lakes tonnage moved to the Illinois Waterway. Conversely, approximately 5% of outbound Illinois Waterway cargo moved toward the Great Lakes.



Despite their physical connection through Chicago, the systems largely function as separate freight networks.





Putting Numbers to the Opportunity



The study evaluates four representative trade lanes: grain shipments from Milwaukee to the Gulf Coast, steel from Burns Harbor to Peoria and St. Louis, liquid bulk from Joliet to Milwaukee, and salt moving north from the Gulf to Chicago.



Among the most promising opportunities is steel transportation from Burns Harbor to inland markets. The study estimates potential savings of approximately $20.70 per ton for shipments to Peoria and $34.40 per ton to St. Louis compared with trucking.



At an illustrative annual volume of 100,000 tons, those savings could reach approximately $2.07 million and $3.44 million, respectively. Moving that volume by water could also eliminate approximately 5,100 truck trips and reduce associated carbon emissions by roughly 87%.



Other potential savings include $4.50 per ton for grain shipments, $1.80 for liquid bulk and $19.10 for salt. The figures represent modeled transportation savings rather than guaranteed commercial returns.



“Northwest Indiana is home to some of the nation's largest steel producers, and giving them more ways to reach their customers is critical to their success,” said Ryan McCoy, Ports of Indiana–Burns Harbor Port Director.





Infrastructure and Commercial Challenges



The report identifies several obstacles to expanded cross-system shipping, including limited shipper awareness, established truck and rail relationships, bridge clearance restrictions, aging locks, seasonal navigation constraints and availability of suitable barges.



A BNSF railroad bridge near Lemont, Illinois, was identified as a particular operational bottleneck, while lock closures and restrictions on barge movements can undermine service reliability.



The study recommends 15 actions covering market development, industry partnerships, regulatory coordination and infrastructure improvements, including expanding lake-capable barge capacity and improving terminal information available to shippers.



“By better connecting these systems, we can expand reliable and cost-effective transportation options, strengthen domestic commerce, and create growth opportunities for American industry and workers across America's Heartland,” said Mike McCoshen, Administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation.



AGLPA and its partners intend to use the findings to engage shippers, carriers and terminal operators in developing commercially viable freight movements.



The central conclusion: significant opportunities exist without constructing new waterway connections, provided industry can better utilize those already in place.

By the Numbers | The Great Freight Connection

Selected findings from the 2026 AGLPA/CPCS study



Great Lakes outbound tonnage, 2023 | 98.5 million tons

Great Lakes inbound tonnage, 2023 | 95.7 million tons

Illinois Waterway outbound tonnage | 17.3 million tons

Illinois Waterway inbound tonnage | 9.1 million tons

Great Lakes outbound cargo to Illinois Waterway | 558,000 tons

Estimated steel savings, Burns Harbor to St. Louis | $34.40/ton

Estimated salt savings, Gulf to Chicago | $19.10/ton

Potential CO₂ reduction, steel to Peoria | 88%

Potential truck trips eliminated per 100,000 tons of steel diverted | 5,100

Trade lanes evaluated | 4

Recommended action items | 15

Source: The Great Freight Connection: Expanding Cargo Flows Between the Great Lakes and the Inland River System, prepared by CPCS for the American Great Lakes Ports Association, 2026. Freight data are from 2023; modeled savings are illustrative and not forecasts of actual cargo diversions.