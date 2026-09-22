SUBCO Announces Three New Subsea Cables

SUBCO announced three new hypercables; APX North, APX East-2 and APX West, cementing demand for new subsea capacity to support AI-driven growth in the region.

APX North, a 9,500 km, 24 fiber pair system, will connect Sydney to Japan via Guam. This will be the first hypercable from Australia directly to the interconnection hub of Guam, and the first system to offer direct connectivity between Japan and Australia. Like SMAP, APX North will include switched branching units that allow selected fibre pairs to bypass landing in Guam and operate direct between Australia and Japan.

APX East-2 is a 10,000 km, 24 fiber pair hypercable connecting Guam to Los Angeles, designed to provide critical route diversity from the US to both Japan and Australia, via Guam.

APX West is a 4,600km, 24 fiber pair system connecting Perth to Singapore, with branches to Jakarta and Batam in Indonesia. The design of the system allows for additional resiliency and unprecedented flexibility through switching in and out of new regional interconnection hubs in Batam and Jakarta.

SUBCO will be at Submarine Networks World in Singapore from September 23-24, 2026.