U.S.-based Naval Systems, Inc. (in partnership with Dragonfish Technical Solutions, LLC) (NSI/DF) and U.K.-based SubSea Craft successfully demonstrated an integrated suite of advanced unmanned maritime systems during a multinational maritime exercise conducted October 5–8 off the coast of California.

At the request of the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research & Engineering (OUSW(R&E)) exercise personnel, SubSea Craft and NSI/DF combined their autonomous systems to deliver an integrated demonstration capability, pairing SubSea Craft's MARS Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) with NSI/DF's Arowana Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV).

Following initial planning and design, the systems were integrated, tested and successfully demonstrated within 48 hours, highlighting how new capabilities can be rapidly fielded in response to evolving operational requirements.

During the exercise, the integrated MARS-Arowana capability demonstrated over-the-horizon engagements against surface targets in the open ocean. Multiple NSI/DF Arowana UUVs were launched from SubSea Craft's MARS USV to conduct simulated kinetic engagements, with repeated successful runs demonstrating the accuracy, endurance and operational potential of the combined system.

In a second demonstration, SubSea Craft and NSI/DF showcased an underwater launch capability integrating the NSI Arowana UUV with SubSea Craft's CADDIS Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), a diver-deployable platform. The concept enables divers to deploy both systems from underwater. The CADDIS UAS travels to the surface before transitioning to flight and proceeding towards a designated target, with information relayed to the Arowana UUV. Independently deployed from underwater by divers, the Arowana can then proceed towards the designated surface target.

All three technologies were selected to participate during Maritime Big Play Pacific through the U.S. Navy BARB solicitation, which sought promising solutions for the emerging undersea warfare battlespace. The BARB assessments took place as part of the larger OUSW(R&E)-sponsored event.