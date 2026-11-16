Subsea7 has secured a subsea contract from Kosmos Energy for the Tiberius deepwater development in the US Gulf, with offshore installation activities expected to begin in 2028.

The project is located in lease KC-964 at a water depth of approximately 2,200 meters.

The contract covers the fabrication, transportation and installation of a 14-kilometre steel catenary riser and wet-insulated flowline to the Lucius Spar, along with the installation of an umbilical and subsea controls.

Project management and engineering activities are scheduled to begin in the coming months at Subsea7's office in Houston, Texas.

Subsea7 classified the award as sizeable, a category the company defines as covering contracts valued between $50 million and $150 million.

The Tiberius project interests are held by Kosmos Energy with 33.34%, Occidental with 33.33% and Navitas Petroleum US with 33.33%.