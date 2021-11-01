Subsea Munitions Response: Government Funding Available for Environmental R&D

The Department of Defense’s (DoD) Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program (SERDP) is seeking to fund environmental research and development in the Munitions Response program area.

SERDP invests across the broad spectrum of basic and applied research, as well as advanced technology development. The development and application of innovative environmental technologies will reduce the costs, environmental risks, and time required to resolve environmental problems while, at the same time, enhancing and sustaining military readiness.

The Munitions Response program area supports the development and demonstration of innovative technologies that can characterize, remediate, and scientifically manage primarily sites that are affected by military munitions underwater. SERDP is requesting proposals that respond to the following Statements of Need (SON) in Munitions Response:

- Detection, Localization, Classification, and Remediation of Military Munitions Underwater

Proposals responding to the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 SON will be selected through a competitive process. All pre-proposals are due to SERDP January 6, 2022 by 2:00 p.m. ET. The SONs and detailed instructions are available on the SERDP website.

SERDP also will be funding environmental research and development through the SERDP Exploratory Development (SEED) Solicitation. The SEED program provides a limited amount of funding (not to exceed $250,000) for projects up to approximately one year in duration to investigate innovative approaches that entail high technical risk or require supporting data to provide proof of concept. For FY 2023, Munitions Response SEED proposals are requested in response to the following SONs: - Detection, Localization, Classification, and Remediation of Military Munitions Underwater

All SEED proposals are due March 10, 2022 by 2:00 p.m. ET. Detailed instructions for both Federal and non-Federal proposers are available on the SERDP website.





Learn More About Funding Available Through SERDP

Participate in the webinar “SERDP Funding Opportunities” conducted by SERDP Executive Director Dr. Herb Nelson, Deputy Director Dr. Andrea Leeson, and the SERDP Program Managers on November 10, 2021, from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. ET. This briefing will offer valuable information for those who are interested in new funding opportunities with SERDP. During the online seminar, participants may ask questions about the funding process, the current SERDP solicitation, and the proposal submission process. Pre-registration for this webinar is required. If you have difficulty registering, please contact the SERDP Support Office at [email protected] or by telephone at 571-372-6565.



