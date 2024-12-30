Subsea7 Secures IRM Job at Türkiye’s Sakarya Gas field

Offshore services firm Subsea7 has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract by Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC) to provide inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services for the Sakarya gas field development in the Black Sea.

The contract scope includes project management and engineering executed and managed from Subsea7 offices in Türkiye and Scotland, as well as the provision of equipment, including two work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

Also, Subsea7 will be in charge of sourcing the construction personnel onboard TP-OTC’s light construction vessel Mukavemet.

The exact contract value has not been disclosed, but Subsea7 defines the sizeable contract as being between $50 million and $150 million.

Offshore operations will be executed in 2025 and 2026, the company said.

“We are pleased to have been selected to deliver IRM services for TP-OTC in the Black Sea. This contract demonstrates our strategy to deliver engineering solutions across the full asset lifecycle in close collaboration with our clients.

“We look forward to continuing to work alongside TP-OTC to optimize gas production from the Sakarya field and strengthen our long-term presence in Türkiye,” said Hani El Kurd, Senior Vice President of UK and Global Inspection, Repair, and Maintenance at Subsea7.