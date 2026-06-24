Suderman & Young Gets New Rapport 3000 Escort Tug

Master Boat Builders delivered Saturn for Suderman & Young Towing Company, the first vessel in a new series of Rapport 3000 escort tugs. Saturn is the first of four vessels in this series.

Saturn continues to raise the bar in escort tug capability. Measuring 98 x 43 ft. with a bollard pull capacity of more than 90 metric tons, the vessel is powered by two engines producing a combined 7,000 hp and is capable of approximately 13 knots. Designed to accommodate a crew of six, the Saturn carries 44,342 gallons of fuel oil and registers at under 300 GRT, offering operational flexibility across a range of port and escort assignments.