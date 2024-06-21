SUNY Maritime Promotes Robinson to Dean of Admissions

The State University of New York (SUNY) Maritime College announced it has promoted Danielle “Danny” Robinson as its new Dean of Admissions, effective June 20, 2024.

Robinson, who has been with the college since 2015, was previously Senior Associate Director of Admissions and had been serving as Interim Dean of Admissions from February 2024.

Robinson has both a bachelor’s and Master’s degree from The College of New Rochelle and has been working professionally in admissions since 2010. Additionally, she serves as the Vice President for Inclusion, Access, and Success for the New York State Association for College Admissions Counseling and was the 2022 recipient of the NYSACAC Inclusion, Access, and Success Award.

“With over 14 years’ experience in higher education and Admissions, nine of which have been at Maritime College,” said Robinson, “I understand the landscape not just of higher education, but also of the maritime industry. Given that the College is facing and continues to face some significant challenges with climate, culture, enrollment, and retention, I know my experience can lead to dynamic and strategic solutions that will assist in furthering Maritime’s growth and development.”

Dr. Jennifer K. Waters, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, said, “With Ms. Robinson’s impressive experience in higher education and admissions as well as her dedication and enthusiasm as part of our Maritime Admissions team for nearly a decade, I am excited to officially welcome her as our new Dean of Admissions. She clearly brings a wealth of experience, a proven track record in student recruitment and program development, and a deep commitment to academic excellence, maritime leadership, as well as an unwavering commitment to our mission. We look forward to the innovative strategies and fresh perspectives that she will bring to this crucial role; and we are confident that under her leadership, our admissions team will continue to attract and support outstanding students who will contribute to the vibrant and diverse community at Maritime College.”