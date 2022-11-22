Superyacht Delivered for NBA Star Tony Parker

Infinity Nine, the second of the Kando series of contemporary explorer yachts from AvA Yachts was delivered to its owner NBA basketball star Tony Parker in early November.

Atilla Küçükdiker, chairman and founder of AvA Yachts, said, “It is a proud and happy day that we as AvA Yachts team have delivered Infinity Nine! We describe our Kando series yachts as contemporary explorers and Infinity Nine really is a superb demonstration of both contemporary style, inside and out, and superb exploration potential with class-beating efficiency, huge storage and interior volume, duplicated systems for all key equipment and machinery, and an immensely strong and rugged hull with steel thickness no other builders come close to. We are sad to say farewell but Bon Voyage Infinity Nine. May Fair winds and following seas be with you.”

The builder describes Infinity Nine as an extended Kando110 model constructed with a high-grade steel hull and aluminum superstructure and is characterized by contemporary styling and full custom interior with a six stateroom interior and upper deck master with its own private deck. The yacht has a volume of 333 GT and a range of well over 6,500 nautical miles.

Infinity Nine is currently enroute to Monaco where she will be berthed in Port Hercules and is being offered for charter bookings.