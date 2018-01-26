MOL Ships Surfboards to South Africa

Japanese shipping lines Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) announced the shipment of 121 surfboards to South Africa under the "Surf for Smile" Project, and a ceremony to mark the delivery of the boards was held in Durban on December 7.

The "Surf for Smile" Project is a grassroots movement that donates surfboards to the non-governmental organization "Surfers Not Street Children" from the Ichinomiya-cho Surfing Business Union in Japan.

The project is an initiative aimed at helping youth in South Africa avoid drugs and violence by exposing them to the joy of surfing and bringing smiles to their faces. Japan Sports Agency and Gass Co., Ltd. played an important role to promote this project, and MOL decided to be a member of this collaboration, as a consortium entity of the international contribution program "Sports for Tomorrow (SFT)."

The wish to bring 'Smiles' to South Africa, declared at a ceremony presenting the surfboards at Tsurigasaki Beach in Chiba Prefecture in May 2017, has now reached across the sea with surfboards to South Africa, spreading 'Smiles' on participants of the delivery ceremony.

MOL continually engages in social contribution activities as a company that aims to create synergetic effects with society through the use of its global service network, while ensuring sustainable growth.