Survitec Expands Fujairah Service Station to Better Serve Middle East Operations

Survitec, a global leader in Survival Technology, has announced an expansion of its Fujairah service station.

The move, which adds 1,350 square meters of new capacity, transforms the UAE-based facility into a full-service station. It integrates liferaft servicing for RaftXChange, a liferaft rental and exchange solution, alongside its established lifeboat inspection and marine fire safety service operations. The expanded site is designed to deliver faster turnaround times, streamlined compliance, and a one-stop solution for shipowners and operators navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

Strategically located near the Strait of Hormuz, the Fujairah facility positions Survitec to better serve shipping routes across the Gulf of Oman and the wider region. The expansion enables the company to expand its servicing capabilities under one roof, offering customers a more agile, cost-effective, and compliant approach to maintaining their onboard critical safety and survival solutions.

The expansion forms part of Survitec’s broader regional growth strategy, as it looks to strengthen its footprint in key global shipping hubs while aligning its services with the maritime sector’s focus on operational readiness and compliance.

The Fujairah expansion also represents an investment in talent and expertise. Survitec has recruited and certified additional skilled technicians to deliver servicing and inspection across liferafts, lifeboats, and marine fire safety systems. The facility has secured full regulatory approval from the UAE Civil Defenae and the Ministry of Interior.

With over 400 service centers spanning 2,000 ports worldwide, the company is reinforcing its status as a global leader in Survival Technology, aligning local operations with the specific demands of regional maritime hubs.

The expanded facility was officially opened at a ceremony attended by Survitec CEO Robert Kledal and Mr. Sharief Al Awardi, Director General of the Fujairah Free Zone.