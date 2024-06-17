Survitec Snags JMSDF Submarine Escape Suit Contract

Survitec won a multi-year servicing contract from Sojitz Aerospace, on behalf of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), to service Submarine Escape Immersion Equipment (SEIE) MK11 suits carried on board its submarine fleet.

With this contract, the company sets a new precedent, establishing an in-country servicing capability to accommodate the JMSDF’s SEIE servicing and maintenance requirements through a strategic partnership with Kawasaki head-quartered Marinair Liferaft Co. Ltd.

Marinair Liferaft Co. will undertake the servicing of the SEIE MK11 suits in Japan in collaboration with Survitec, providing JMSDF with more efficient access to essential maintenance and quality control for their critical SEIE assets.

The scope of supply includes comprehensive inspection and testing of the suits, covering visual inspection, stole pressure tests, ascent hood test, air holding test, inlet valve blast test, and CO2 cylinder weigh check.