Cargill for Sustainability in the Ocean Shipping Industry

Cargill is partnering with four NGOs to advance sustainability initiatives and increase accountability across the ocean shipping industry.

By aligning with the Global Maritime Forum, the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network, the North American Environment Protection Association and the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association, the company is aiming to spearhead industry-wide progress toward safer and more efficient international shipping.

“The maritime industry must be bold, ambitious and progressive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and marine pollution,” said Jan Dieleman, president of Cargill’s ocean transportation business . “We are taking on these significant challenges with our partners, while also focusing on shorter-term efficiency targets to ensure shipping continues to be one of the most sustainable and cost-effective methods of international transportation for most goods.”

Cargill is committed to using its global reach within the agriculture, food and nutrition sector to help achieve the United Nations Global Compact’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), by supporting a voluntary initiative to implement universal sustainability principles.

“These partnerships signify Cargill’s long-term commitment to sustainable ocean transportation,” said Anda Cristescu, operations director and sustainability lead for Cargill’s ocean transportation business.

Anda added: “By bringing together businesses, NGOs, regulators, governments, suppliers and leaders in sustainability and marine environment protection, we can make considerable progress toward sustainability targets and advance the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals around climate change, biodiversity, inclusion and diversity and ethical business conduct in the shipping industry.”