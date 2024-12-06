Svitzer enters Sao Luis Port, ramps up Brazil presence

Svitzer has begun operations in the Port of Itaqui in São Luís, Maranhão, marking another significant milestone in its expansion across Brazil.

Over the past nine years, Svitzer has invested more than R$650 million in the country, reflecting its commitment to the Brazilian market and its strategy of delivering safe and reliable marine services to its customers.

The Port of Itaqui, located in one of Brazil’s largest port complexes, is a critical logistical hub for the Central-North and Central Brazil corridors. With advanced infrastructure – including grain and fuel storage, deep berths for large vessels, and multimodal transport connections – the port is vital to regional and national economic development.

By commencing operations in Maranhão, Svitzer continues its growth trajectory in Brazil. The start of operations in Maranhão marks its ninth port entry in nine years and significantly strengthens Svitzer’s presence along the Brazilian coast. Besides Itaqui, Svitzer operates in Pecém and Fortaleza (Mucuripe), Suape, Salvador and Aratu, Vitória, Santos, Paranaguá and Antonina, São Francisco do Sul and Itapoá, and Rio Grande. Across all these locations workforce development through continuous training programmes and investments in advanced tugboat technology to ensure efficient and safe operations is a key priority for Svitzer.

"The Port of Itaqui serves as a critical hub for cargo from the Corredor Centro-Norte and Brazil’s Central-West region”, said Arjen Van Dijk, Managing Director Americas, Svitzer. "Its importance as a central trade hub connecting with domestic and international markets is immense. We are proud to be able to serve our customers while at the same time supporting the continued development of Brazil’s national trade and logistics.”

Powerful tugboats for high-performance operations

Svitzer’s entry into Maranhão is supported by two high-performance tugboats, the Svitzer Denise and Svitzer Joaquim R. These modern Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) models, with static bollard pulls of 72 and 76 tonnes, are tailored to meet the operational demands of the ports of Itaqui, Ponta da Madeira, and Alumar. The vessels are designed to provide safe, efficient manoeuvring and an ideal outset for serving customers in the port effectively.



“Our entry into yet another port underscores our long-term commitment to the Brazilian market. Itaqui is the largest public port in northern and northeastern Brazil and ranks as the fourth-largest public port nationwide. It is a strategic hub for regional production and exports, including iron ore and soybeans,” said Daniel Cohen, President of Svitzer Brazil. “As Brazil’s economy continues to flourish, we remain highly dedicated to continue strengthening our position in the country, investing in our people and modern, highly efficient equipment.”



Expanding fleet and investments in Brazil

Svitzer Brazil currently operates a fleet of 22 tugboats, with three additional ASD vessels under construction. Showcasing Svitzer’s commitment to leveraging local expertise and contributing to the development of Brazil’s maritime infrastructure, these vessels, designed by Robert Allan Ltd., are being built at the Rio Maguari shipyard in Belém, Pará.



Through these expansions and investments, Svitzer reaffirms its dedication to enhancing operational safety and efficiency while supporting the economic growth of Brazil’s vital port complexes.