Svitzer Europe Buys Damen Tugboat for Port of London

Svitzer Europe signed a contract with Damen Shipyards Group for the delivery of Svitzer Thames, an 80-ton bollard pull azimuth stern drive (ASD) tug, to support its operations in the Port of London.

Svitzer Thames will arrive in London by the end of the first quarter of 2021, and will start operating immediately upon arrival. At more than 32m long and with a beam of almost 13m, Svitzer Thames will be equipped with both power and manoeuvrability, and in the hands of Svitzer’s capable crew it will be able to handle the very largest of container vessels calling at the Port of London. The new vessel will add further efficiency and capability to the service provided by Svitzer in one of Europe's most important shipping hubs.

“Svitzer Thames is a particularly welcome addition to our London fleet, enabling us to upgrade and improve our already excellent service in one of Europe’s most crucial ports," said Lise Demant, Managing Director for Svitzer Europe. "Its delivery comes at a perfect time to support our ambitions of even greater service quality and growth for the new decade.”