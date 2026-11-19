Svitzer has accepted delivery of an additional TRAnsverse 2900 tug from Cheoy Lee’s Hin Lee shipyard in China this week, adding to the tug company’s growing fleet of vessels to enter markets globally.

The delivery of the vessel comes as Svitzer continues to expand both its newbuild pipeline and its growing global shipyard network ramps ups vessel delivery.

Since August, the company has signed contracts for an additional 12 newbuilds with further major newbuild contracts expected to be announced in coming months. Svitzer’s current build pipeline sits at 27 tugs, including 22 TRAnsverse tugs, four Damen vessels and a RAmparts 2300SX.

In the past month, Svitzer has accepted two TRAnsverse tugs, both destined for the Europe region – including Svitzer Rast, delivered to Svitzer this week after successful sea trials and Svitzer Resolute en route to the UK. Svitzer also accepted the delivery of RAmparts 2300 ASD tug, Svitzer Encantadas, into the Brazilian market in October.

Svitzer has a growing newbuild team co-located in yards, including dedicated in-house Svitzer superintendents and site managers. The yards’ capability is complemented by expert Svitzer mariners and technical experts visiting throughout the build process and on water during sea trials. The expertise and yard capability extends to Svitzer’s proprietary TRAnsverse tug. Svitzer expects to be delivering at least one to two new TRAnsverse tugs onto the water every month, over the coming years.