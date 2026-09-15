Swedish Maritime Administration Selects Steerprop CRP Propulsion for Icebreaker

Finnish marine propulsion specialist Steerprop has been selected to supply the complete main propulsion package for a new icebreaker being built for the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, South Korea.

The contract marks Steerprop’s first project with both the Swedish Maritime Administration and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. The vessel will be equipped with two Steerprop Contra-Rotating Propellers (CRP) azimuth propulsors together with one Steerprop pulling azimuth propulsor.

The propulsion package was selected for its efficiency in creating wider channels through heavy ice while maintaining outstanding propulsion efficiency and maneuverability.

The propulsion system is one of the most critical elements of an icebreaker, where the ability to operate efficiently and maneuver precisely in demanding ice conditions is essential. Steerprop’s CRP solution demonstrated hydrodynamic performance and ice management characteristics designed to enable the vessel to create wider channels in challenging ice. Steerprop’s experience with high ice-class vessels and propulsion systems for Arctic operations further supports the requirements of the project.

Measuring 126 meters in length and built to Polar Class 4 (PC4), the new vessel will play a critical role in maintaining safe and efficient winter navigation by escorting commercial vessels through challenging Baltic ice conditions.

The propulsion package demonstrates the scalability of Steerprop’s proven CRP technology. At 7,100 kW each, the two Steerprop SP 260 CRP ARC LM units are the most powerful CRP units that Steerprop has ever produced, bringing the well-established technology’s superior ice management and hydrodynamic efficiency to one of the world’s most capable icebreaker applications.

Together with the bow-mounted 7,000 kW Steerprop SP 130 PULL ARC LM pulling azimuth propulsor, the propulsion system will provide exceptional thrust, precise maneuverability and outstanding icebreaking capability.

The configuration of Steerprop’s push-pull CRP concentrates thrust into a powerful, narrow flow that enables the vessel to carve significantly wider channels through heavy ice while maximizing propulsion efficiency and reducing resistance for escorted vessels.

Steerprop’s propulsion equipment is scheduled for delivery during the second quarter of 2028.