Swire Bulk Launches Liner Service Between Southeast Asia and Europe

Swire Bulk said it will operate a new liner service between Southeast Asia and Europe from June 2022 in addition to its tramp services.

The company said it will deploy one to two vessels on a monthly rotation into Europe, calling at Amamapare (Indonesia), Singapore, and Dahej (India) to load cargo before arriving in Huelva (Spain), Antwerp (Belgium) and Brunsbüttel (Germany) for discharge operations. Customers will also be able to request additional port calls at countries between Southeast Asia to Europe.

Launched by Swire Bulk’s Parcelling division, the new service offering will target commodities such as plywood and other forestry products; steels; project cargo and renewables; bagged and industrial commodities; and dry bulk parcels.

“We are offering our valued customers a dedicated, one-stop service in the carriage of bulk and unitized cargoes from Southeast Asia to Europe that caters to their unique logistics needs. The launch of this new liner Parcelling service offers a greater level of reliability combined with flexible, bespoke port-to-port solutions. We want to provide our customers with simple, cost-effective, and sustainable shipping solutions,” said Eskandar Akram, Head of Swire Bulk’s Parcelling Division.

The Southeast Asia to Europe Parcelling service is the second liner trade that Swire Bulk has launched this year.

Rob Aarvold, Commercial Director, said, “The past year has seen an increase in demand for options to move non-bulk / unitized cargoes on dry bulk vessels, which has been supported by a bullish dry bulk market and a shift in the unitized sector towards decontainerization. Swire Bulk is confident that we have the right fleet – modern, fuel-efficient, and flexible – and an experienced, knowledgeable team to meet the demand and respond to customers’ needs. We are therefore pleased to launch this service between Southeast Asia and Europe that complements our existing trades.

“At the same time, sustainability and safety remain a priority for the business. Swire Bulk will always consider the environmental impact of our operations. Innovation in terms of our owned vessels’ ship design and the cargoes we carry – both on deck and in the cargo holds – has allowed us to materially reduce the carbon emissions per tonne of cargo, and thus our EEOI (Energy Efficiency Operational Indicator) rating over the last six years. Safety is our guiding principle, and Swire Bulk will never compromise on safety at sea or onshore.”