Swire Energy Services Names Leseberg Head of Its Wind Division

Global integrated services provider Swire Energy Services (SES) said it has appointed Nils Leseberg as Head of Commercial for its wind division.

Leseberg will support Swire Energy Services wind division with focus on global business development, contract management and sales, in addition to taking on the role of General Manager for Swire Energy Services Danish and German entities. He will join the global senior management team for the Wind division based in Denmark and will report to Sabine Weth, Vice President Offshore Wind.

Having been a member of executive management teams since 2007, Leseberg has more than 11 years in the renewable industry, with his most recent appointment being that of Chief Sales Officer (Aftermarket) & Head of Customer Service with Polytech A/S. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from the Leuphana University of Lüneburg, Germany.

Weth said, “Swire Energy Services Wind division has seen significant developments since launching in 2021, and I am delighted to welcome Nils to the next phase of our journey. The advancement of our global commercial offering is fundamental in the pursuit of our ambitious growth strategy, and I believe Nils’s experience in senior roles and the industry will support our long-term vision to become the service partner of choice for the global wind industry.”