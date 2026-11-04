Switch Maritime and Incat Crowther have secured a Design Basis Agreement (DBA) with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) for their SWITCH-150 hydrogen fuel cell-electric fast ferry, marking a regulatory milestone in the development of the 150-passenger vessel.

The agreement establishes a regulatory framework to guide the vessel's construction, commissioning and eventual operation, with the design intended to deliver performance comparable to diesel-powered ferries while producing only water vapour as vessel emissions.

The SWITCH-150 combines hydrogen fuel cell-electric propulsion with onboard hydrogen storage, allowing it to operate on high-frequency ferry routes without requiring shoreside charging infrastructure or changes to service schedules to accommodate charging.

The vessel is designed to be refuelled using mobile hydrogen equipment, with a daily bunkering schedule.

The 28.5-meter aluminium ferry will have a 9-metre beam and accommodation for 150 passengers and six crew members. Its propulsion system comprises six 225 kW fuel cells, four 588 kW electric motors driving four propellers and a 1,576 kWh battery system, supported by four compressed hydrogen tanks with a combined capacity of 720 kilograms.

The vessel is designed for a service speed of 25 knots and a maximum speed of 27.5 knots.

The hydrogen storage capacity is intended to provide sufficient range for a full day of operations across various New York ferry routes.

The passenger deck will include seating for 150 people, luggage storage, a kiosk, three bathrooms, including a wheelchair-accessible facility, and large windows.

The first SWITCH-150 is intended to operate in New York City, based at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, with the project supported by a $2 million grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

“Signing the DBA with the Coast Guard is a critical milestone in advancing the development of the SWITCH-150. With the DBA in hand, Switch, our project team, and the USCG have a clear and defined framework that will inform vessel construction, commissioning, and ultimately operation,” said Francisco Planells, Director of the Newbuild Program, Switch Maritime.

The new design builds on the regulatory and operating framework established by Sea Change, the first hydrogen fuel cell-electric ferry in the United States, also designed by Incat Crowther.

Sea Change received its USCG Design Basis Agreement in 2020 and its Certificate of Inspection in 2024, allowing it to begin passenger service in July of that year.

For the SWITCH-150, the project team worked with the USCG to establish a framework demonstrating equivalent safety and risk mitigation measures for hydrogen propulsion and storage.

The International Maritime Organization's Interim Guidelines for the Safety of Ships Using Hydrogen as Fuel, approved in May 2026, also provided a foundation for the agreement.

With the DBA secured, Incat Crowther will move forward with detailed design development and preparation of a digital shipbuilding package for construction.